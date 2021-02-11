DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DoorDash.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

DoorDash stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.26. 1,933,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,021. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.63. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $256.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

