Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 239.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 16.1% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.35. 8,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,640. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.13. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

