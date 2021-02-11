Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Purchases 14,263 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 328.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.2% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,435,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.34. 675,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $335.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.81.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.