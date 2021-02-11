Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Purchases 36,969 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 195.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 10.5% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,242. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $127.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

