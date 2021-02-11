DPRating (RATING) 1-Day Volume Hits $35,219.00

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DPRating has a total market cap of $532,677.05 and approximately $35,219.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.69 or 0.01085045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006128 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.72 or 0.05270988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018847 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

DPRating Token Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

