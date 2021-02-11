Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) (ETR:HNL) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €52.70 ($62.00) and last traded at €52.80 ($62.12). Approximately 1,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.80 ($63.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HNL shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.50 ($80.59) target price on Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Dr. Hönle AG (HNL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of €54.56 and a 200-day moving average of €52.48. The stock has a market cap of $320.07 million and a PE ratio of 51.82.

Dr. HÃ¶nle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

