DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $59.19. 14,500,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 16,155,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 403.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 127,974 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

