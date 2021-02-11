Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0067 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $208.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.21 or 0.01109038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.68 or 0.05356157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027134 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.