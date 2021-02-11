Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Trading Up 9.1%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,051,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 185,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

