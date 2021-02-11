DragonVein (DVC) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $600,260.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,338.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.01112409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.68 or 0.00466164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00035055 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004503 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein's official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein's official Twitter account is @Devtome

Buying and Selling DragonVein

DragonVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

