Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Down 89.8% in January

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the January 14th total of 1,541,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,579.0 days.

DRETF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.04.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. 483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $27.26.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.