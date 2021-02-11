DREP 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.94 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, DREP has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $26.92 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.12 or 0.01098125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05364530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

