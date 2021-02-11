DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in January

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,097. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.