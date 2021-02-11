DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.26 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $14,978.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00021172 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

