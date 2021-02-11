Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) versus Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Head to Head Comparison

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A Materialise -2.06% -2.68% -1.08%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Duck Creek Technologies and Materialise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Materialise 1 1 0 0 1.50

Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $46.11, suggesting a potential downside of 20.57%. Materialise has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 65.85%. Given Duck Creek Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Duck Creek Technologies is more favorable than Materialise.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Materialise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 36.59 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -527.73 Materialise $220.31 million 18.45 $1.84 million $0.03 2,587.00

Materialise has higher revenue and earnings than Duck Creek Technologies. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materialise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Materialise on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment provides 3D printing services, design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts to industrial and commercial customers. It has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; Corin Ltd.; and Fluidda, as well as a partnership with Sigma Labs, Inc. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

