Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Achieves Market Cap of $51.49 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 116.9% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $51.49 million and $7.85 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $1.64 or 0.00003405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00256196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00096191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083318 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

