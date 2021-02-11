Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,402 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for approximately 3.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Duke Realty worth $504,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DRE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of DRE remained flat at $$42.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.87.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

