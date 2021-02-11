Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 19,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 70,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 26.47 and a current ratio of 28.11.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter. Dundee had a negative net margin of 313.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%.

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

