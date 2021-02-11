Dunson K. Cheng Sells 11,975 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 606,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,606. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

