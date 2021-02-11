Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)’s share price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 150,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 52,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

