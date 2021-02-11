DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.67. 6,631,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,424,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.49 million, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.76.
DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.
