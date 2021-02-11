DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.67. 6,631,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 2,424,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.49 million, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DURECT by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares during the period. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 292,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

