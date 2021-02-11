Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th.

DURYY stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

