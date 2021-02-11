Dusk Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.47 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $45.28 million and $12.47 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 75.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

