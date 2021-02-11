Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.84

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $2.09. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 90,717 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.94.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Dynacor Gold Mines’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

