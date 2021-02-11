Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Down 84.7% in January

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the January 14th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DLNG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.78. 105,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $99.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

