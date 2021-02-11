Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.78. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 90,528 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLNG shares. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $97.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

