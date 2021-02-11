DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.60. DynaResource shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 955 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

DynaResource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

