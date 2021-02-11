Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 232.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822,893 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Dynatrace worth $50,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.