Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Update

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 419.3% from the January 14th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Dynatronics worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

DYNT stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of -0.04. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

