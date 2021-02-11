DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.00. DZS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DZS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DZS by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 75,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. DZS has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $380.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

