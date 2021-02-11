Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack Sells 6,731 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $722,842.09.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Haack sold 9,230 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $941,460.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.81. 331,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,599. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.69. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

