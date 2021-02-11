Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 7,179 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $850,496.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.81. 331,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,599. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

