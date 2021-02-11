Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,041 shares of company stock valued at $20,618,459. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $119.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

