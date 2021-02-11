Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin Sells 10,097 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,201,543.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 331,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,599. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.