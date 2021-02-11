Earneo Market Cap Tops $5.29 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Earneo has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $1,858.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earneo token can currently be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Earneo has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00090251 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Earneo Profile

RNO is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 tokens. The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earneo

