Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Update

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EATBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.06. 102,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,959. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

