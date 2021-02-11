Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.72. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 72,471 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 568,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 56.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

