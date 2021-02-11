Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the January 14th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 73,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,841. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

In other Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

