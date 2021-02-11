Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $15.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 54,959 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Story: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.