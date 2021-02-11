Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $15.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 54,959 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

