Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 77.2% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the January 14th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 412,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,864,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,151 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 966,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 277,743 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 446,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 28,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 307,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 15,484 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

