Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 77.2% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 77.2% from the January 14th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:ETY traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 412,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,163. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
