Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of EBRPY opened at $22.36 on Thursday. Ebro Foods has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were paid a dividend of $3.0055 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Ebro Foods Company Profile

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

