ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Down 68.0% in January

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 732,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MOHO opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.20. ECMOHO has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.42% of ECMOHO worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

