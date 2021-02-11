Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Update

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 15,175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ETEK opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Eco-Tek Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
About Eco-Tek Group
