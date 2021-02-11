Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Update

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 15,175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,522,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETEK opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Eco-Tek Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Eco-Tek Group alerts:

About Eco-Tek Group

Eco-Tek Group, Inc manufactures and distributes synthetic lubricants, filtration systems, and other products in North America. The company offers synthetic base motor oil, fuel treatment products, engine flush products, synthetic oil stabilizers, bypass and magnetic oil filtration products, hand cleaners, and non-toxic lubricants.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Tek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Tek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.