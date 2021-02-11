Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.35. 10,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

