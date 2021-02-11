Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.17

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and traded as high as $15.50. Eden Research shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 332,610 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.79.

About Eden Research (LON:EDEN)

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

