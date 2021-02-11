Edgeware (EDG) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Edgeware has a market cap of $113.86 million and $2.05 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.42 or 0.01097518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.93 or 0.05322582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,007,537,214 coins and its circulating supply is 5,422,230,100 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

