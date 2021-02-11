Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Edgewell Personal Care in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

EPC opened at $34.44 on Thursday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

