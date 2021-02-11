Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.50 and traded as high as $402.36. Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at $400.50, with a volume of 296,613 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 400.50. The stock has a market cap of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Company Profile (LON:EFM)

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.

