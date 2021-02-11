Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edison International by 29.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Edison International by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after acquiring an additional 366,490 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edison International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,629,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after buying an additional 276,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

