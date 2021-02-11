Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

